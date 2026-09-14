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SCAMMERS Three men remanded in custody over alleged north Wiltshire courier fraud

Three men remanded in custody over alleged north Wiltshire courier fraud

Three men have been remanded in custody after appearing in court charged in connection with an alleged courier fraud in north Wiltshire.

Vinod Doppalapudi, 31, of Icknield Drive, Ilford, Hanuman Mandalapu, 31, of Cranbrook Road, Ilford, and Muhammad Usama, 27, of Ranelagh Road, Southall, Ealing, appeared at Salisbury Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 14 September.

All three men are charged with fraud by false representation and conspiracy to commit fraud by false representation.

Mandalapu is also charged with breaching court bail.

The charges relate to allegations that a victim was defrauded of thousands of pounds after receiving telephone calls from people claiming to be representatives of her bank between July and September.

Following their appearance before magistrates, Doppalapudi, Mandalapu and Usama were all remanded in custody.

They are due to appear at Salisbury Crown Court on 7 October.

The case remains subject to active legal proceedings.

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