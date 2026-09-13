Disqualified BMW driver jailed after hitting 120mph in 30mph zones during police pursuit

A disqualified driver who reached speeds of more than 120mph in 30mph zones while attempting to escape police has been jailed.

Bilal Havid, 33, was spotted by officers from Durham Constabulary‘s Durham Roads and Armed Policing unit (DRAP) as they patrolled Chester-le-Street during the early hours of Saturday 5 June.

Havid sped past the officers in a BMW M4 Competition, prompting a police pursuit.

During the chase, he reached speeds exceeding 120mph in areas subject to a 30mph limit.

Officers eventually abandoned the pursuit after it was assessed as too dangerous to continue and the BMW was lost from sight.

Found hiding in alleyway

Around 20 minutes later, Havid was spotted on CCTV hiding in an alleyway close to the Co-op store in Pelton.

Officers located and arrested him before taking him into custody.

Havid claimed he had been waiting for a woman and denied being the person who had been driving the BMW.

He was subsequently charged with dangerous driving, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.

Havid, of West Pelton, pleaded guilty to all three offences when he appeared at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates’ Court on Monday 7 September.

He was sentenced to one year and five-and-a-half months in prison and was disqualified from driving for a further three years.