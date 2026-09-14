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FATAL FLAT BLAZE Chef named as man who died in devastating Poplar tower block fire

Chef named as man who died in devastating Poplar tower block fire

 

A chef who died in a devastating Fire at a 22-storey residential tower block in east London has been named as Yu.

Faith Kitchen, where Yu worked as a chef, announced his death on social media, saying it was with “deep sadness” that it shared the news.

The fatal blaze broke out in a flat on the 17th floor of the residential building on Blackwall Way, Poplar, shortly before 4.35am on Saturday 12 September.

Ten fire engines sent to tower block

Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters were deployed as flames tore through the flat.

Two adults and a child were rescued by firefighters wearing breathing apparatus, while around 50 other residents evacuated before London Fire Brigade arrived.

Yu died during the incident.

Faith Kitchen had earlier posted an image of the blaze and said the flat was on fire and a rescue operation was underway. The restaurant has since confirmed it will remain closed until further notice.

In a statement, the restaurant said: “It is with deep sadness that we share the passing of our chef, Yu.

“During this incredibly difficult time, Faith Kitchen will be temporarily closed until further notice.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

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