Senior church figure jailed for eight-and-a-half years for sexual offences against vulnerable young men

A former senior church figure who groomed vulnerable young men before sexually assaulting them has been jailed for eight-and-a-half years, as detectives appeal for further potential victims to come forward.

John Grant, 77, of Colney Hatch Lane, Hornsey, was sentenced at Wood Green Crown Court on Monday 14 September.

Grant had previously been found guilty of three counts of sexual assault, six counts of indecent assault and two counts of causing another person to engage in non-penetrative sexual activity.

Alongside the prison sentence, Grant was handed an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order and placed on the sex offenders register for life.

Senior roles within churches and youth groups

The Metropolitan Police said Grant had been a senior figure in churches and local communities around the country between 1970 and 2012.

His roles included church deacon and youth group leader, with links to Muswell Hill Baptist Church in north London and Billingham Baptist Church in Stockton-on-Tees, as well as several youth groups.

Police said Grant was also associated with Broomknoll Church of Scotland in Airdrie between 1965 and 1970 and Ward Green Baptist Church in Barnsley between 1973 and 1984.

His most senior position was at Muswell Hill Baptist Church, where he served as Moderator for the London Baptist Association, a role which involved visiting and preaching at other churches in the district.

Detectives believe the extent of Grant’s involvement with religious organisations means there could be further victims who have not yet contacted police.

Investigation began after report in 2023

Police first became aware of Grant’s offending in 2023 when a victim reported being repeatedly sexually assaulted over a period spanning around 30 years.

The Met said the abuse began in 1994 after the man moved into a shared house with Grant.

After two other occupants moved out, Grant began offering the man massages. Despite initially rejecting the offers, the victim told investigators he felt pressured into massages involving sexual touching.

The abuse continued until he moved out in 1998 and resumed after he returned to the address in 1999, continuing until 2008.

Detectives subsequently examined Grant’s connections to churches, youth organisations and other groups and identified further victims.

Police said investigators found a similar pattern across the accounts, with Grant grooming vulnerable young men through coercive and controlling behaviour before sexually assaulting them.

Police believe there may be more victims

Detective Chief Inspector Elsa Mak said: “Today’s sentencing follows an extensive investigation by the Met into Grant’s offending and shows our commitment to bringing offenders to justice.

“We would like to pay tribute to the bravery of the victim-survivors who have already come forward. Their experiences and accounts directly shaped our investigation while it was in its early stages, and we thank them for putting their trust in us to help identify the scale of Grant’s prolific offending across four decades.

“The Met remains committed to investigating all reports of rape and serious sexual offences, even if they occurred many years ago. Any victim-survivor that comes forward will be treated with dignity, compassion and sensitivity at every step of the way.”

Anyone who believes they were a victim of Grant, or who has information relating to his offending, can contact police on 101 quoting CAD3277/08JUL26.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.