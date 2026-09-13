Security guard imported hundreds of banned zombie knives and sold them online

A security guard who imported hundreds of banned zombie knives and sold weapons online — including to people he knew were schoolchildren — is facing a lengthy prison sentence.

Jonathan Soares, 20, was initially arrested as part of a fraud investigation, but detectives examining his mobile phones uncovered evidence of a large-scale trade in prohibited weapons.

Police subsequently intercepted multiple shipments connected to Soares and seized 650 zombie knives before they could reach the streets.

The Metropolitan Police said Soares sourced weapons from manufacturers in Pakistan, South Korea and China, including commissioning custom-made designs in specific colours.

In one message uncovered by detectives, Soares sent a supplier a screenshot from a news report about the zombie knife ban and asked for one of the pictured weapons to be recreated.

Weapons, fraud and stolen personal information

At Inner London Crown Court, Soares admitted offences relating to the importation of zombie knives, push daggers, Rambo knives and Tasers.

He also pleaded guilty to marketing a combat knife, possessing counterfeit materials with intent, delivering counterfeit banknotes, supplying phishing scripts and banking credentials for fraud, and importing the medicinal product Toseina without a licence.

Investigators discovered hundreds of pieces of stolen personal information on his devices, together with detailed scripts designed to impersonate banks and evidence relating to controlled drug imports.

Detectives also found evidence indicating Soares was looking at expanding into firearms. Messages showed he had contacted overseas manufacturers and researched producing guns using a 3D printer.

Second teenager linked to investigation

The investigation also led officers to Rayhan Rahman, 18, of Chadwell Heath.

Analysis of a Telegram group linked to Soares identified a parcel destined for Rahman containing 10 zombie knives and 20 push daggers, which police believe were intended for resale.

Rahman had previously admitted fraudulently evading import restrictions relating to zombie knives and push daggers.

During Thursday’s hearing, he further pleaded guilty to being concerned in the fraudulent evasion of a prohibition relating to zombie knives and flick knives.

Police say weapons were being used to injure people

Detective Chief Inspector Imran Beg said: “Soares sold these deadly weapons to people across the country, with a complete disregard for the damage they cause.

“In fact, he crudely sought feedback from the people he sold the weapons to – he knew they were being used to stab and injure people but continued anyway.

“He used fraud to fund his plans, showing how economic crime is often at the heart of wider criminality. Specialist detectives worked tirelessly to expose the full extent of his offending, pulling his network out by the roots.

“We will be relentless in going after the criminals who seek to financially gain from the violence that rips families and communities apart.”

Commander Stephen Clayman, head of the National Knife Crime Centre, said every weapon seized represented “one less opportunity for violence and one less family facing devastating loss”.

The Metropolitan Police said that despite zombie knives being prohibited, they continue to be recovered from criminals and that one in ten serious violent incidents involving people aged under 25 in London this year involved a zombie knife.

Soares is awaiting sentencing.