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COUNTY LINES Cocaine dealer admits offences within 48 hours of police stop in Tonbridge

Cocaine dealer admits offences within 48 hours of police stop in Tonbridge

 

A cocaine dealer from London has pleaded guilty to drug and driving offences less than 48 hours after being stopped and searched by police in Tonbridge.

Officers were carrying out patrols in Lyons Crescent at around 3.45pm on Saturday, 5 September 2026, when they spotted a suspicious vehicle and signalled for it to stop.

The driver, Jorge Payana Bonilla, was detained while officers searched the vehicle.

Police discovered a number of vials containing cocaine concealed in a hide within the centre console.

Two mobile phones and a quantity of cash were also recovered from the pockets of a jacket found on the back seat.

Further roadside checks established that Payana Bonilla was driving without a licence or insurance.

The 39-year-old Spanish national, of Lansdowne Road in Tottenham, north London, was arrested and subsequently charged with possession with intent to supply cocaine, driving without a licence and driving without insurance.

Payana Bonilla was remanded in custody to appear at Sevenoaks Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 7 September, where he pleaded guilty to all three offences.

He has since been released on bail and will be sentenced at Maidstone Crown Court on a date yet to be confirmed.

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