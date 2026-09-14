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WASTEMAN Met Police officer dismissed after repeatedly breaching social media rules

Met Police officer dismissed after repeatedly breaching social media rules

 

A Metropolitan Police officer has been dismissed without notice after a misconduct hearing found allegations relating to his podcast and social media activity proven.

PC Idominik Efeotor, who served within the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command, had been accused of using offensive and derogatory language about fellow officers and police staff while publicly identifying himself as a serving Met officer.

Material published before Monday’s hearing reported that Efeotor had allegedly described officers and staff using terms including “wastemen” and “batty holes”, as well as accusing individuals of being “corrupt”, “liars” and “frauds”.

The remarks were among material examined as part of allegations concerning content Efeotor published through his podcast and associated social media accounts between 2024 and 2026.

Officer used podcast to make allegations about Met

Efeotor had maintained that his podcast was intended to raise awareness of what he regarded as wrongdoing within policing and to facilitate conversations between police and communities.

In recordings published before the hearing, he accused the Met of racism, corruption and unequal treatment and claimed its misconduct system was being used to “hunt down, break, kick out” and “terrorise” Black and Asian officers.

“I’m doing this for awareness,” he said in one recording.

However, the Met alleged his public comments repeatedly crossed the standards expected of serving officers.

Efeotor had declared his podcast as a business interest, but permission was subsequently withdrawn. Despite that and repeated warnings, he continued publishing episodes and linked social media content.

He was also accused of discussing sensitive information relating to misconduct proceedings and publishing material which could have led to the identification of an officer protected by an anonymity direction.

Allegations found proven

Following an accelerated misconduct hearing on Monday 14 September, the allegations were found proven.

His conduct was ruled to have breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour relating to discreditable conduct, orders and instructions, authority, respect and courtesy, and confidentiality.

Efeotor was dismissed without notice.

Commander Adam Slonecki, head of Specialist Operations, said: “Our officers can be in no doubt as to how they are expected to act on social media, and it is clear that PC Efeotor breached these standards on many occasions and despite repeated warnings.

“Not only does behaviour like this undermine public confidence in the Met, but it had a harmful and lasting impact on those he openly criticised, as well as the rest of his colleagues.

“There is no place in policing for anyone whose values are so far removed from what we would expect, and it is right he has been dismissed from the organisation.”

Efeotor will now be placed on the College of Policing Barred List, preventing him from working in policing in the future.

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