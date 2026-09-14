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CRIME SCENE IN PLACE Crime scene investigators enter Portsmouth home as police cordon off street

Crime scene investigators enter Portsmouth home as police cordon off street

 

Police have cordoned off a residential street in Portsmouth as officers investigate a serious incident at a house.

Emergency services are at Cyprus Road in Fratton, where a police cordon has been established around the property.

Crime scene investigators wearing white forensic overalls have been seen entering and leaving the house as enquiries continue.

Uniformed police officers are also standing guard at the scene while the investigation is carried out.

The circumstances surrounding the incident have not yet been disclosed, and police have not confirmed whether anyone has been injured or arrested.

A police spokesperson said: “We are responding to an incident on Cyprus Road in Portsmouth. We will provide more information in due course.”

The cordon remained in place on Monday evening as officers continued their work at the property.

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