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KFC KNIFE BRAWL Boy, 14, charged after four injured in Bromley town centre stabbing

Boy, 14, charged after four injured in Bromley town centre stabbing

 

A 14-year-old boy has been charged following an alleged stabbing in Bromley town centre which left four people injured.

Police were called to Bromley High Street at around 2.15pm on Thursday 10 September following reports of an altercation.

Three boys aged between 14 and 17 and a 21-year-old man were found suffering from stab wounds and taken to hospital.

The three teenagers have since been discharged from hospital, while the 21-year-old remains in hospital. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Eight arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

The Metropolitan Police said all four people who were injured, together with four other boys aged between 14 and 17, were subsequently arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Six have since been released on bail with conditions while enquiries continue.

Police have now confirmed that a 14-year-old boy has been charged with one count of affray and two counts of threatening with an article, blade or offensive weapon in a public place.

He appeared at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Saturday 12 September and is due to appear before the court again on Wednesday 16 September.

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