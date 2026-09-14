Police appeal after woman and teenage girl injured in Plymouth seafront altercation

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman and a teenage girl were injured during an altercation on the Plymouth seafront.

Devon and Cornwall Police said officers received reports of an ongoing assault at Mutton Cove at around 8pm on Monday 31 August.

A woman in her 30s had been fishing with her partner when an incident occurred involving a teenage girl who had been swimming with friends.

Police said the woman subsequently reported being assaulted by another woman who was known to the teenager.

Two injured during incident

The woman who had been fishing suffered facial injuries, while the teenage girl sustained a minor injury and was treated at hospital.

Officers are now seeking witnesses who saw what happened or anyone with information that could assist their investigation.

Anyone with information should contact Devon and Cornwall Police on 101, quoting reference 50260233317.