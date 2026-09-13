Afghan refugee, 18, admits murdering man after travelling 150 miles from Leeds to London

An 18-year-old Afghan refugee has admitted murdering a man after travelling more than 150 miles from Leeds to London, having bought a knife earlier that day.

Sulaiman Tajzai, of Leeds, pleaded guilty at the Old Bailey to murdering 26-year-old Farmanullah Sherzad.

Tajzai also admitted possession of a bladed article and is due to be sentenced at the same court on 18 September.

The court previously heard that Tajzai bought a knife close to his Leeds address on 27 March before travelling to Westminster later that day.

After arriving in London, he located Mr Sherzad near his home in Abbey Orchard Street.

Police were called shortly before 10.15pm following reports of a stabbing. Mr Sherzad suffered multiple stab wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

CCTV captured movements across London

Jurors had previously heard that CCTV allowed detectives to trace Tajzai’s movements from King’s Cross station to Mr Sherzad’s address.

Prosecutor Lisa Wilding KC said Mr Sherzad finished work at around 10pm and cycled home, where Tajzai was waiting.

Footage showed a struggle outside the address before Mr Sherzad ran away, described in court as “screaming for his life”, while being pursued and attacked.

Following the killing, Tajzai fled and returned to King’s Cross intending to travel back to Leeds.

He missed his intended train before eventually boarding another service shortly after 6am the following morning.

Police arrested Tajzai at his cousin’s home in Leeds on 29 March. Investigators subsequently recovered several items, including blood-stained trainers.

Previous complaints involving victim

The court heard there had been tensions involving Mr Sherzad dating back to autumn 2025.

Prosecutors said there had been a “pre-existing connection” between Tajzai’s cousin’s wife and Mr Sherzad which had later “turned sour”.

The couple reported Mr Sherzad to police in Leeds in September 2025 and provided officers with an image of him alongside Arabic text messages.

When the woman was spoken to privately, however, she deleted the messages, declined to provide a statement and left the police station.

On 3 October, officers attended the couple’s Leeds home and found Mr Sherzad sitting on the floor with his wrists bound with fabric and without shoes.

Mr Sherzad was arrested on suspicion of stalking and trespass with intent to commit a sexual offence. He subsequently claimed he had been in a relationship with the woman and had travelled to Leeds after being invited through Snapchat.

After his release, further reports were made to police, but the couple were later informed that no further action would be taken.

The court also heard that CCTV evidence showed Tajzai had made previous journeys to London to identify Mr Sherzad’s home and workplace before the fatal attack.

‘Brutal and senseless act of violence’

Detective Chief Inspector Wayne Jolley, who led the murder investigation, said: “This is a devastating case in which a young man lost his life after being subjected to a brutal and senseless act of violence.

“No family should have to endure the pain of losing a loved one in such circumstances.”

Tajzai is due to be sentenced at the Old Bailey on 18 September.