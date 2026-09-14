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EXPLOSIONS REPORTED Massive fire destroys hundreds of homes in Lima as explosions reported during blaze

Massive fire destroys hundreds of homes in Lima as explosions reported during blaze

 

A devastating Fire has torn through a densely populated neighbourhood in Peru’s capital, destroying or severely damaging hundreds of homes and forcing residents to flee.

The blaze swept through Pamplona Alta in the San Juan de Miraflores district of Lima, spreading rapidly between tightly packed properties on the hillside.

Thick black smoke could be seen rising across southern Lima as emergency crews battled to contain the flames.

Firefighters faced difficult conditions reaching parts of the affected neighbourhood because of its steep terrain, narrow roads and limited access routes.

Residents fled their homes carrying children and whatever belongings they could save as flames moved from one structure to another.

Explosions reported during fire

Footage recorded during the emergency reportedly captured a series of explosions from within the burning area, adding to the danger facing residents and firefighters.

Authorities are examining reports that the blaze may have reached an illegal fireworks workshop, which could account for some of the explosions.

However, the precise cause and origin of the fire have not yet been established, and investigators are continuing their enquiries.

Hundreds of homes affected

Preliminary estimates cited following the blaze suggest up to 300 homes may have been severely damaged or destroyed, leaving hundreds of people displaced.

Large sections of the neighbourhood were reduced to burned-out structures and debris.

Emergency teams and local authorities have begun coordinating assistance for those affected, including temporary accommodation, food and medical support.

The scale of the destruction is expected to leave many families requiring longer-term assistance as recovery and rebuilding work begins.

The disaster has also raised renewed concerns about fire safety in densely populated informal settlements, where closely constructed properties, combustible building materials and restricted emergency access can allow fires to spread rapidly.

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