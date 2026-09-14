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HIT BY A TRAIN Person dies after being hit by train at Bickley station

Person dies after being hit by train at Bickley station

A person has died after being struck by a train on the railway line between Swanley and Shortlands.

Emergency services were called shortly after 5pm on Friday 11 September following reports of a casualty on the tracks at Bickley railway station.

British Transport Police officers attended alongside paramedics, but despite the efforts of emergency responders, the person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have confirmed the death is not being treated as suspicious, and a file will be prepared for the coroner.

A British Transport Police spokesperson said: “We were called to Bickley station shortly after 5pm on Friday (11 September) following reports of a casualty on the tracks. Officers attended along with paramedics but sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”

Rail services disrupted

Southeastern services travelling via Bromley South were temporarily suspended while emergency services dealt with the incident.

Passengers faced delays, alterations and cancellations throughout the evening.

All lines had reopened shortly before 9pm, with services returning to their normal timetable by around 11pm.

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