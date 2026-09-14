Teenager fighting for life after electric motorcycle crash in Sevenoaks

Police are appealing for witnesses after an 18-year-old motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries in a serious Collision in Sevenoaks.

The collision involving a black Sur-Ron electric motorcycle happened at around 9.18pm on Monday 7 September 2026 on the High Street, close to its junction with Six Bells Lane.

The 18-year-old rider was taken to a London hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.

Kent Police said he remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Police seek footage

Investigating officers want to speak to anyone who was travelling in the area between 9pm and 9.20pm and may have seen the motorcycle in the moments before the collision.

Police are particularly interested in any dashcam, CCTV or doorbell footage which may have captured the motorcycle either before or after the incident.

Anyone who has not already spoken to officers and has information or relevant footage should contact the Kent Police appeals line on 01622 604100, quoting reference 07-1662.