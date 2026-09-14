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ARMED POLICE DEPLOYED Man rushed to major trauma centre after reported shooting in Streatham

Man rushed to major trauma centre after reported shooting in Streatham

 

A man has been rushed to a major trauma centre after suffering a suspected gunshot wound in South East London this evening.

Metropolitan Police officers were called to Ilex Way in Streatham on Monday 14 September following reports that shots had been fired.

London Ambulance Service paramedics attended the scene alongside the London Air Ambulance.

A man was treated at the scene for an injury believed to have been caused by a gunshot before being taken to a London major trauma centre for further treatment.

His condition is not yet known.

Police remain at the scene and the circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said:

“We were called at 3.06pm today (Monday 14) to reports of a shooting in Leigham Court Road, SW16.

“We sent resources including ambulance crews, a clinical team manager, an advanced paramedic practitioner, an incident response officer and London’s air ambulance.
“We treated a man at the scene before taking him to hospital.”

A Met Police spokesperson said: “Around 15:05hrs on Monday, 14 September police were called to Leigham Court Road, Streatham following reports of gunshots.

“Officers attended the scene quickly alongside the London Ambulance Service and a man in his 20s was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. An investigation has been launched, and no arrests have been made at this early stage.

“Enquiries continue at the scene, and the community will see an increased police presence in the area. Anyone in the area with concerns or information is encouraged to speak to an officer.

 

“Those with information can also contact police via 101, quoting CAD reference 4479/14SEPT26, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

 

 

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