Four arrested on suspicion of murder after man found dead at Liskeard property

Four men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was found dead inside a property in Liskeard.

Devon and Cornwall Police launched a murder investigation after officers were called to Baytree Hill shortly before 9.30pm on Sunday 13 September 2026.

Officers attended the address and discovered a man dead inside.

The victim is believed to be a Liskeard man in his 50s, although formal identification has yet to take place.

Four murder arrests

A local man in his 30s was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder.

Police said fast-paced enquiries subsequently identified three further suspects.

Two local men, aged in their 40s and 50s, were located nearby and arrested on suspicion of murder.

A fourth man, aged in his 20s and from Plymouth, was also arrested on suspicion of murder.

All four remain in police custody.

Increased police presence in Liskeard

Detective Inspector Pete Gee said: “Residents in Liskeard will today see an increased police presence around the town as our investigation continues at pace.

“We appreciate incidents such as this cause great concern within the community; however, we do not believe there is any wider threat to the community at this time.

“Anybody with any information or footage that may be relevant to the investigation is asked to contact 101 or visit our website quoting 50260246022.”