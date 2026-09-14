A murderer who stabbed a man to death following an argument over a £10 phone debt has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 20 years.

Mark Jesse, 51, killed Charlie Belsham at their shared home in Castle Road, Chatham, on 1 November 2025.

Maidstone Crown Court heard Mr Belsham, who was in his 40s, had been arguing with visitor Ashley Robinson, 41, over a phone which Robinson claimed he was owed £10 for.

The pair separated, but Jesse had become angered by the dispute and picked up a knife before going to Mr Belsham’s room with another man.

Minutes later, the pair were heard saying: “We’ve done him.”

Jesse was also reported to have said: “I’ve stabbed him in the ribs.”

Mr Belsham was found with a single fatal stab wound to his chest.

Pair fled after fatal stabbing

Jesse and Robinson fled the house together and drove away before abandoning their vehicle in Kingfisher Drive.

Both men were arrested over the following two days.

Jesse was convicted of murder following a trial at Maidstone Crown Court on Monday 15 June. Robinson, of Meadow Bank Road, Chatham, was convicted of assisting an offender.

The pair were also linked to a separate incident earlier on the day of the murder when a car was set alight on a residential driveway near Mayweed Avenue at around 7.12am.

The fire spread to the front door of the property, causing serious damage, although nobody was injured.

Jesse and Robinson both admitted arson with recklessness as to whether life was endangered, while Robinson also admitted handling stolen goods.

Minimum 20 years for murder

At Maidstone Crown Court on Friday 11 September, Jesse was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 20 years.

Robinson was jailed for six years and disqualified from driving for eight years.

Detective Chief Inspector Martin Davies said: “A man’s life was tragically and prematurely cut short over a simple argument, and it is solely due to Jesse’s unjustifiable and rash decision to take a knife into the victim’s room that day.

“That he ran from the scene and consistently denied his actions show his lack of remorse and morality.

“There is no more serious a Crime than murder and I’m satisfied that his prison sentence reflects his having taken someone’s life deliberately and without reason.

“With him behind bars, he can do no more harm to the community for a long time.”