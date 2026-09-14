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SIX HOSPITALISED Four rescued from house fire in Shepway as six fire engines rush to scene

Four rescued from house fire in Shepway as six fire engines rush to scene

 

Four people, including two children, have been rescued from a house Fire in Maidstone after a major emergency response involving six fire engines.

Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to the blaze at a property in Northumberland Road, Shepway, on Monday morning.

Six fire engines were sent to the scene, with crews wearing breathing apparatus tackling the fire using main jets and hose reel jets.

Adults and children rescued

Firefighters rescued one adult and one child from the burning property.

A second adult and child were helped from the house by members of the public, including two off-duty firefighters who assisted during the emergency.

All four people were handed into the care of South East Coast Ambulance Service paramedics.

The fire was subsequently extinguished and an investigation has begun to establish the cause.

Emergency services remain at scene

Two fire engines remained at Northumberland Road following the main firefighting operation, alongside officers from Kent Police.

People in the area are being advised to expect delays while emergency services continue working at the scene.

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