Burglar jailed after stealing £4,000 of copper cabling from BT premises in Porthmadog

A burglar who stole thousands of pounds worth of copper cabling from a BT premises in Porthmadog has been jailed.

Thomas Keenan, 24, of Montgomery Road, Walsall, trespassed onto the site with two other people in May 2023.

North Wales Police said six wooden drums containing copper cabling worth around £4,000 were stolen during the burglary.

Keenan later admitted burglary and appeared at Caernarfon Crown Court on Friday 11 September, where he was sentenced to 13 months in prison.

PC Stephen Jones said: “Copper theft is not a victimless Crime and has real-life impacts on businesses and members of the community.

“We take reports of burglary seriously and will pursue any perpetrators to bring them to justice.”