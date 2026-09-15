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"JOKING ABOUT" Cyclist caught with six-inch knife after running red light in City of London

Cyclist caught with six-inch knife after running red light in City of London

 

A cyclist who tried to get away from police after being stopped for riding through a red light was found carrying a six-inch knife.

Ridwan Abdilahi, 23, of no fixed abode, has pleaded guilty to possession of a bladed article, failing to stop for police and riding a bicycle through a red traffic light.

City of London Police officers were patrolling Bishopsgate at around 4.50pm on 8 September 2026 when they saw Abdilahi go through a red light.

Officers stopped him and asked him to move onto the pavement, but he then attempted to get away.

An officer managed to hold onto Abdilahi and, following a brief struggle and assistance from an off-duty special constable, he was detained.

When questioned about why he had tried to run away, Abdilahi told officers he was “on my way to meet my girl” and said he was “having issues with a female and that’s what the problem is”.

He also claimed he thought officers were “joking about” when they stopped him for crossing the red light.

His behaviour prompted officers to carry out a search.

Police found a six-inch knife concealed in his coat, and Abdilahi was arrested for possession of a bladed article.

He has been remanded in custody and will be sentenced at a later date.

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