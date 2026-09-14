Murder arrest after woman in her 70s found dead at Portsmouth home

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman in her 70s was found dead at a house in Portsmouth.

Police were called to an address in Cyprus Road, Fratton, shortly before 10am on Monday 14 September following a report raising concern for the welfare of a person.

Officers attended the property, where the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Man, 48, arrested on suspicion of murder

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary confirmed that a 48-year-old man from Portsmouth has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

He remains in police custody while detectives continue their investigation.

Police said the woman’s death is currently being treated as suspicious while officers work to establish the exact circumstances surrounding what happened.

Forensic officers at Cyprus Road

A cordon was established around the property, with forensic investigators seen entering and leaving the house as enquiries continued. The road was also closed while officers worked at the scene.

Police said: “Sadly, a woman in her 70s was pronounced dead at the scene. Her next of kin have been notified and are currently being supported by specialist officers.

“Our investigation is ongoing to establish the exact circumstances of what happened, and the death is currently being treated as suspicious.”

Neighbourhood officers remain in the area, and police have asked anyone with concerns or information to speak to one of the uniformed patrols.