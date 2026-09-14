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KNIFE ATTACK Two men charged after stabbing on Dartford High Street

Two men charged after stabbing on Dartford High Street

 

Two men have been charged following a serious assault on Dartford High Street which left a man with injuries consistent with stab wounds.

Police and paramedics were called at around 8.30pm on Friday 11 September following an altercation involving several people. A man in his 40s was treated for suspected stab wounds and taken to hospital. He has since been discharged.

Police said those involved are understood to be known to each other.

Two men charged

James Dunnett, 33, of Dartford High Street, has been charged with wounding with intent and possession of a bladed weapon in a public place.

Philip Donkin, 49, of Wright Close, Swanscombe, has been charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

Both men appeared before Sevenoaks Magistrates’ Court on Monday 14 September and were remanded in custody until their next hearing.

A 37-year-old woman who had also been arrested has been released without charge. Police recovered a knife and an extendable baton during the investigation.

Kent Police said enquiries remain ongoing.

Anyone with information or relevant video footage is asked to contact police on 01474 366149, quoting reference 46/151142/26. Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

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