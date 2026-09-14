Police have urged people not to attend a planned “block party” in Thamesmead this weekend amid concerns over potential anti-social behaviour, noise and disruption.

The gathering has been advertised for the weekend of 19 September in the Thamesmead East ward on the Bexley side of Thamesmead.

Police said they understand people attending may be planning to bring sound systems and barbecues to the gathering.

The warning follows previous problems in the area, with residents raising concerns that another event could lead to noise nuisance, anti-social behaviour and disruption.

Police patrols planned throughout weekend

In a community message, Thamesmead East Safer Neighbourhood Team PCSO Rebecca Ash said: “In light of the ongoing concerns at this location, we strongly advise anyone not to attend the event.

“Reducing attendance will assist us and our partner agencies in managing any issues that may arise and help minimise disruption to the wider community.”

Local Metropolitan Police officers will carry out patrols throughout the weekend and have warned that “appropriate and robust action” will be taken where necessary.

Police said additional powers available under the Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014 will also be considered if anti-social behaviour occurs.

Residents raised concerns

Bexley councillor Larry Ferguson, who represents Thamesmead East, said residents had contacted him with concerns about the planned event after experiencing problems during a similar gathering last year.

Concerns have also been raised locally about whether illegally occupied properties or surrounding areas could be used for the gathering, although this has not been confirmed by police.

Anyone witnessing anti-social behaviour is being asked to report it through the appropriate police channels, while emergencies should be reported by calling 999.