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RANGE ROVER RAMPAGE Wibsey man jailed after Range Rover ‘revenge attack’ in Bradford pub car park

Wibsey man jailed after Range Rover ‘revenge attack’ in Bradford pub car park

 

A man has been jailed for 23 months after deliberately reversing his Range Rover into a car during what a court heard was a revenge attack fuelled by anger and jealousy.

Gavin Thorpe, 42, from Wibsey, targeted a Seat as it was leaving the car park of The Park pub on Reevy Road on 15 June.

Thorpe deliberately reversed his Range Rover into the vehicle before crashing into another car.

His Range Rover then smashed into a stone outbuilding, causing part of the structure to collapse.

 

 

Bradford Crown Court heard the incident was a revenge attack motivated by anger and jealousy.

Thorpe pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, assault and criminal damage.

He was sentenced to 23 months in prison and has also been banned from driving for three years.

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