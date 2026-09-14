Mother jailed after using 14-year-old boy to deliver cocaine in £213,000 drugs operation

A mother who used a 14-year-old boy to deliver cocaine as part of a drugs operation involving more than £213,000 has been jailed for three years.

Elle Taylor, 28, was sentenced at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court after admitting offences relating to the supply of cocaine, proceeds of Crime and wilfully exposing a child to unnecessary suffering.

The court heard that Taylor received £213,163.07 in third-party bank transfers linked to criminal conduct involving controlled drugs.

She also recruited a 14-year-old boy to deliver cocaine around Cowdenbeath, with the teenager reportedly being sent out to make deliveries as many as 20 times a day.

Young girl found with drugs in her system

In a separate incident, a young girl who was in Taylor’s care became unwell after saying she had found and swallowed a tablet.

The child was taken to Victoria Hospital, where testing detected cocaine and its metabolite in her system, as well as tramadol and venlafaxine.

Taylor appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court, where Sheriff John MacRitchie sentenced her to three years in prison.

The sheriff had previously described the indictment against Taylor as “absolutely horrific”.