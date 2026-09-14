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GEORDIE COPS New Channel 4 series Geordie Coppers gives viewers front-row seat to policing in Newcastle

New Channel 4 series Geordie Coppers gives viewers front-row seat to policing in Newcastle

 

A brand-new television series following police officers on the streets of Newcastle begins tonight.

Geordie Coppers will give viewers a front-row seat to policing in Newcastle city centre, following officers and their partners as they respond to incidents and work to keep people safe.

The new Channel 4 programme offers an insight into the challenges faced by officers policing one of the North East’s busiest city centres.

Cameras follow the teams as they deal with the realities of frontline policing and the incidents they encounter while on duty.

Geordie Coppers begins tonight on Channel 4 at 10pm.

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