Man in his 50s suffers serious head injuries in Ladbroke Grove assault

Police have launched an investigation after a man in his 50s suffered serious head injuries during an assault in West London.

Metropolitan Police officers were called to Ladbroke Grove, close to Elgin Mews, at 12.23am on Sunday 13 September following reports of an assault.

Officers attended alongside the London Ambulance Service and found a man in his 50s with serious injuries to his head.

He was taken to hospital, where his injuries were assessed as neither life-threatening nor life-changing.

No arrests have been made and police enquiries remain ongoing.

Detectives are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage to come forward.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting CAD167/13September.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.