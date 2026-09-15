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MAJOR DELAYS M20 closed after vehicle overturns in crash between Maidstone and Ashford

M20 closed after vehicle overturns in crash between Maidstone and Ashford

 

The M20 remains closed eastbound in Kent after a vehicle overturned in a Collision during the early hours of this morning.

The motorway is shut between Junction 8 at Hollingbourne Interchange, near Lenham and Maidstone Services, and Junction 9 at Drovers Interchange, Ashford.

National Highways confirmed the carriageway was closed after the collision resulted in an overturned vehicle.

Kent Police, South East Coast Ambulance Service and National Highways Traffic Officers are at the scene, with police reported to still be dealing with the incident shortly before 2am.

There is currently no confirmed information about injuries or how many vehicles were involved.

Diversion route in place

Motorists travelling eastbound are being told to leave the M20 at Junction 8 and follow the hollow circle diversion symbol.

Traffic is being directed onto the A20 and should remain on the route until Fougeres Way, which leads towards Junction 9, where drivers can rejoin the M20 eastbound.

National Highways has warned motorists to expect delays and allow additional time for their journeys.

The motorway remains closed while emergency services deal with the collision.

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