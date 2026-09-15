Man jailed after member of public and two police officers attacked in Newcastle-under-Lyme

A man has been jailed, and a woman handed a suspended prison sentence after a member of the public and two police officers were assaulted in Newcastle-under-Lyme.

Eamonn O’Rourke, 34, and Karly Parfitt, 19, both from Kidsgrove, admitted three counts each of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The pair had been fighting on Wright Avenue on 6 June last year when a member of the public attempted to intervene.

Police said O’Rourke and Parfitt then seriously assaulted the man.

Two police officers were called to the scene and were also attacked, with the pair punching, kicking and biting the officers.

O’Rourke was sentenced to two years and three months in prison. He had also admitted possession of cocaine and cannabis.

Parfitt was sentenced to 13 months in prison, suspended for two years.

Police Constable Meakin said: “Assaults on members of our communities and emergency service workers will not be tolerated.

“I’m pleased that both offenders have been brought to justice for their actions.”