Harry and Meghan move Archie and Lilibet from new UK school after just two days

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have moved their children from their new British school just two days after they started, following discussions with the family’s security team.

Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, five, had begun the new school year after Prince Harry and Meghan returned with their family to live in the UK for an extended period.

However, the couple have now decided to move both children following discussions about the practicalities surrounding their current arrangements.

A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess said the decision was made after consultation with their security team.

The spokesperson said Harry and Meghan remained “extremely grateful” to the school’s teachers and staff for the care shown to their family and stressed that the decision was not a reflection on the school.

Reports suggest the concerns centred on the practicalities of getting Archie and Lilibet safely to and from the school, rather than concerns about security within the school itself.

The development comes only two days after the children began attending their new school following the Sussex family’s return to Britain.