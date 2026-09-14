Chesterfield Road North Mansfield closed in both directions after reported collision

A major road has been closed in both directions following a reported road traffic Collision this evening.

Chesterfield Road North is currently shut between Booth Crescent and the junction with the A6075, with motorists unable to travel through the affected section.

The circumstances surrounding the reported collision have not yet been confirmed, including whether anyone has been injured.

Drivers are being advised to avoid the area and use alternative routes while the closure remains in place.

Nottinghamshire Police has been approached for further information.

This is a developing incident and further updates will follow when confirmed.