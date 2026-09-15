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FIND HOLLY Police renew appeal to find missing Holly last seen in Mapperley

Police renew appeal to find missing Holly last seen in Mapperley

 

Police have renewed their appeal for information as concerns grow for a woman who has been missing since earlier this month.

Holly was last seen in the Mapperley area at around 1.30pm on Friday 4 September 2026.

Nottinghamshire Police say officers are concerned for her safety and are urging anyone who may have seen her to come forward.

Holly is described as 5ft 7in tall, with curly blonde and pink hair which she wears in a ponytail.

She has piercings in her cheeks and nose and tattoos on her arms and legs.

When she was last seen, Holly was wearing a black T-shirt and black leggings and was carrying a black rucksack.

Police say she is known to frequent Nottingham city centre.

Anyone who has seen Holly or has information that could help officers locate her should contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 509 of Saturday 5 September 2026.

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