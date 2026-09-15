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SEX ATTACK Man charged with rape and intentional strangulation after woman attacked in Covent Garden

Man charged with rape and intentional strangulation after woman attacked in Covent Garden

 

A 22-year-old man has been charged in connection with the alleged rape of a woman in Covent Garden.

The incident happened in Macklin Street during the early hours of Saturday 22 August, when a woman in her 20s was reportedly attacked.

Christopher Rocha, 22, of Kilburn Lane, Westminster, was subsequently arrested.

He has been charged with rape and intentional strangulation.

Rocha appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Saturday 12 September, where he was remanded in custody.

He is due to appear at Wood Green Crown Court on Friday 9 October.

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