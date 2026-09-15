Fundraiser launched for family after mother and son left in intensive care following Maidstone house fire

A fundraiser has been launched for a family rescued from a major house Fire in Maidstone, with a mother and her son reported to be receiving treatment in intensive care.

The appeal follows the blaze at a property in Northumberland Road, Shepway, which saw six fire engines sent to the scene. The fundraiser was reported on Tuesday 15 September.

Four people were rescued from the property during the emergency.

Kent Fire and Rescue Service previously confirmed that firefighters wearing breathing apparatus rescued one adult and one child from the house.

Another adult and child were helped from the property by members of the public, including two off-duty firefighters, before all four were handed into the care of South East Coast Ambulance Service paramedics.

The latest update says a mother and her son are currently in intensive care following the fire, while a fundraising appeal has now been established to support the affected family.

The fire caused a major emergency response in the Shepway area, with six fire engines attending and crews using breathing apparatus, main jets and hose reel jets to tackle the blaze.

An investigation into the cause of the fire was launched following the incident.

The fundraiser comes as the family deals with the aftermath of the blaze and the hospital treatment of those injured.