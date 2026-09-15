Mansfield man jailed after sexually assaulting young woman in the street

A man who told police he thought he could “get away with” touching and trying to kiss a young woman in Mansfield has been jailed.

Robert Winter, 35, of Houfton Road, Mansfield, approached the woman from behind as she walked along Ratcliffe Gate at around 11.30am on Friday 1 May.

Nottinghamshire Police said Winter attempted to engage the victim in conversation before sexually assaulting her.

Police were alerted and officers quickly began searching for him.

Winter was located and arrested around 15 minutes later while sitting at a computer inside Mansfield Library.

Following his arrest, police said Winter suggested he thought he could “get away with it” and described his behaviour as merely being “boisterous” and “cheeky”.

Winter later pleaded guilty to one count of sexual assault.

He was sentenced at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 3 September to eight months in prison.

The sentence included the activation of a previous suspended sentence imposed in August 2025 for possession of a knife, criminal damage and a public order offence.

Winter was also ordered to remain on the sex offenders’ register for seven years.

PC Simon Christian said he hoped the victim could “draw some comfort from this sentence” and that other men displaying similar attitudes would take note of the consequences.