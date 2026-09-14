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PREDATORY OFFENDER Stockport man admits 60 offences against wife during 20-year campaign of sexual abuse

Stockport man admits 60 offences against wife during 20-year campaign of sexual abuse

 

A man in his 60s has admitted 60 offences, including rape and sexual assault, against his wife during what police have described as a 20-year campaign of abuse.

The Stockport man, who cannot be identified in order to protect his wife’s lifelong anonymity, had previously admitted 15 offences before pleading guilty to a further 45 charges at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court.

The offences include 21 counts of rape, 12 counts of assault by penetration, 10 counts of sexual assault, eight other sexual offences and four counts of attempted rape.

He has also admitted administering a substance with intent and sharing intimate photographs or film, alongside further offences contained within his earlier guilty pleas.

The offending took place at the family home in Stockport and continued until his arrest in October 2025.

His wife attended court with relatives and was sitting in the public gallery as he entered his latest guilty pleas.

Thirteen other men accused

A further 13 men are accused of offences in connection with the investigation.

Twelve have pleaded not guilty to charges including rape, conspiracy to rape, assault by penetration, sexual assault and conspiracy to administer a substance with intent. They are due to stand trial in October, with proceedings expected to last at least two months.

The remaining defendant, Keith Fotheringham, 59, a university technician from Dundee, pleaded guilty in February to conspiracy to rape, conspiracy to commit assault by penetration, conspiracy to administer a substance with intent and assault by penetration.

Police supporting victim

Greater Manchester Police Assistant Chief Constable Rick Jackson said: “Our focus remains on supporting the victim of this horrific campaign of abuse through what is a very complex investigation.

“Specialist support continues to be provided to the victim at the centre of this case.

“If you are concerned you or someone you know may be affected by drug-facilitated sexual abuse, please know that you do not need proof, certainty, or a clear memory to be taken seriously.

“You are not expected to understand exactly what has happened or who was involved in order to be taken seriously. If you feel that something has happened, then please report it or ask for help.”

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