Two pedestrians killed and four seriously injured in major Doncaster collision

Two pedestrians have died and four other people have been seriously injured following a multi-vehicle Collision in Doncaster.

Emergency services were called to White Rose Way at around 11am on Sunday 13 September 2026, following reports of a collision involving several vehicles between Carriage Drive and Middle Bank Roundabout.

South Yorkshire Police said a black Mitsubishi L200 was travelling along the carriageway when it was involved in a collision with a group of four pedestrians.

The Mitsubishi then collided with a black Audi and a silver BMW travelling on the opposite side of the road.

Police, ambulance crews and the air ambulance attended the scene.

Despite the efforts of emergency medical teams, two pedestrians were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are working to formally identify the victims and inform their next of kin.

Four other people were taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Driver arrested

The 30-year-old driver of the Mitsubishi was arrested on suspicion of two counts of causing death by dangerous driving, two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and driving while unfit.

He has since been released on bail while enquiries continue.

A full investigation into the collision has been launched.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “An investigation has been launched and officers are now asking for anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or who was nearby and may have dashcam footage, to please come forward.”

Anyone with information or relevant footage should contact South Yorkshire Police on 101 or through the force’s online reporting service, quoting incident number 345 of 13 September 2026.