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CRUISE FIRE SCARE Fire destroys dock next to cruise ship in Whittier, Alaska

Fire destroys dock next to cruise ship in Whittier, Alaska

 

A major Fire has reportedly caused extensive damage to a dock in Whittier, Alaska, close to where the cruise ship Jade was berthed.

The blaze broke out on the dock this morning, with initial reports suggesting a large section of the facility has been destroyed.

No injuries have been reported.

Following the fire, Jade was moved away from the affected area and relocated to the dock normally used by Princess cruise ships.

The incident occurred during a turnaround between two cruises, meaning only passengers continuing on consecutive sailings — commonly known as back-to-back or B2B passengers — were reportedly on board at the time.

The precise cause of the fire and the full extent of the damage have not yet been confirmed.

Authorities are expected to assess the affected dock and determine what impact the blaze could have on forthcoming cruise operations in Whittier.

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