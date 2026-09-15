Man found guilty of manslaughter after fatal attack on 78-year-old bus passenger

A 62-year-old man has been found guilty of manslaughter after punching and pushing a 78-year-old pensioner during an incident at a bus stop in Wigston.

Darren Bakewell, of Bentinghouse Gardens, Leicester, was convicted at Leicester Crown Court on Monday following the death of Christopher Pearson.

The incident happened shortly after 2pm on 15 October 2022 in Long Street as Mr Pearson was getting off a bus and Bakewell was getting on.

Following an exchange between the pair, witnesses told police they saw Bakewell punch Mr Pearson and push him, causing the 78-year-old to fall backwards onto a low brick wall and metal railings.

Victim died 10 days later

When police attended, Bakewell admitted pushing Mr Pearson and verbally apologised. He was initially dealt with by way of a community resolution at the scene.

Mr Pearson was taken to hospital and discharged later that day but continued to experience significant pain and problems with his mobility.

He returned to hospital three days later after complications from his injuries were identified.

His condition subsequently deteriorated and he died on 25 October, 10 days after the assault, after developing an infection which led to organ failure.

Police said post-mortem and further examinations established his cause of death as sepsis, infection in his bone and fractures to his ribs and vertebra, linking his fatal condition to the injuries sustained during the assault.

Bakewell was subsequently arrested on suspicion of manslaughter. He answered no comment during his police interview and provided a prepared statement in which he claimed he had acted in self-defence.

A jury has now found him guilty of manslaughter.

Detective Constable Rachael Lee said: “This is a devastating incident which should never have happened. The instant and thoughtless actions of Bakewell caused injuries which ultimately led to Mr Pearson’s death.

“One punch or one push can cause serious or fatal injuries.”

Bakewell has been released on bail and is due to be sentenced on 9 October.