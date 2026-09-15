Man in his 20s dies after tractor and trailer crash near St Austell

A man in his 20s has died following a single-vehicle Collision involving a tractor and trailer near St Austell.

Emergency services were called to an unclassified road close to St Ewe at around 10.10pm on Friday 11 September 2026.

Devon and Cornwall Police said the driver of the tractor, a local man in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed.

The road remained closed while specialist officers examined the scene and recovery work was carried out. It was handed back to highways at around 3.50pm on Saturday.

Police said the circumstances surrounding the fatal collision remain under investigation.

Officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident, has information or relevant dashcam footage to contact Devon and Cornwall Police online or by calling 101, quoting reference 50260244498.