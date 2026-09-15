Watch Live
  • Home
  • Crime - UK News

SEX ATTACK Police appeal after woman sexually assaulted at Plymouth cocktail bar

Police appeal after woman sexually assaulted at Plymouth cocktail bar

Police have launched an appeal to identify a man they want to speak to following the reported sexual assault of a woman at a cocktail bar in Plymouth.

The incident happened at Barracuda in Quay Road at around midnight on Saturday 11 July.

Devon and Cornwall Police said the woman was walking through the venue while looking at her phone when an unknown man approached her from behind as he made his way towards the exit.

The victim reported that the man then forcefully attempted to kiss her on the lips.

Officers investigating the incident have released an image of a man they would like to identify, as they believe he may have information that could assist their enquiries.

Police are asking anyone who recognises the man or knows his whereabouts to come forward.

Anyone with information should contact Devon and Cornwall Police online or call 101, quoting reference 50260180936.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :CrimePolice

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Man in his 50s suffers serious head injuries in Ladbroke Grove assault

HEAD INJURY Man in his 50s suffers serious head injuries in Ladbroke Grove assault

UK News
Murder arrest after woman in her 70s found dead at Portsmouth home

MURDER ARREST Murder arrest after woman in her 70s found dead at Portsmouth home

Crime, UK News
Police warn public not to attend planned ‘block party’ in Thamesmead

PARTY POPPERS Police warn public not to attend planned ‘block party’ in Thamesmead

UK News
Two experts quit Lucy Letby defence team over ‘scientific credibility’ concerns

MISCARRIAGE OF JUSTICE Two experts quit Lucy Letby defence team over ‘scientific credibility’ concerns

UK News
Man rushed to major trauma centre after reported shooting in Streatham

ARMED POLICE DEPLOYED Man rushed to major trauma centre after reported shooting in Streatham

Crime, UK News
Met Police officer dismissed after repeatedly breaching social media rules

WASTEMAN Met Police officer dismissed after repeatedly breaching social media rules

UK News
Two men charged after stabbing on Dartford High Street

KNIFE ATTACK Two men charged after stabbing on Dartford High Street

Crime, UK News
Eighteen arrested as Kent Police deploys Live Facial Recognition cameras in Chatham

TECH IN ACTION Eighteen arrested as Kent Police deploys Live Facial Recognition cameras in Chatham

Crime, UK News
Four arrested on suspicion of murder after man found dead at Liskeard property

MURDER PROBE Four arrested on suspicion of murder after man found dead at Liskeard property

Crime, UK News
Crime scene investigators enter Portsmouth home as police cordon off street

CRIME SCENE IN PLACE Crime scene investigators enter Portsmouth home as police cordon off street

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Harry and Meghan move Archie and Lilibet from new UK school after just two days

SECURITY SCARE Harry and Meghan move Archie and Lilibet from new UK school after just two days

UK News
New Channel 4 series Geordie Coppers gives viewers front-row seat to policing in Newcastle

GEORDIE COPS New Channel 4 series Geordie Coppers gives viewers front-row seat to policing in Newcastle

UK News
Mother jailed after using 14-year-old boy to deliver cocaine in £213,000 drugs operation

DEALER JAILED Mother jailed after using 14-year-old boy to deliver cocaine in £213,000 drugs operation

Court News, UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Man found guilty of manslaughter after fatal attack on 78-year-old bus passenger

FATAL ATTACK Man found guilty of manslaughter after fatal attack on 78-year-old bus passenger

Court News, Crime, UK News
Fire destroys dock next to cruise ship in Whittier, Alaska

CRUISE FIRE SCARE Fire destroys dock next to cruise ship in Whittier, Alaska

UK News
Man jailed after member of public and two police officers attacked in Newcastle-under-Lyme

OFFICERS UNDER ATTACK Man jailed after member of public and two police officers attacked in Newcastle-under-Lyme

Court News, UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Two pedestrians killed and four seriously injured in major Doncaster collision

TWO DEAD FOUR INJURED Two pedestrians killed and four seriously injured in major Doncaster collision

UK News
Man in his 20s dies after tractor and trailer crash near St Austell

FATAL CRASH Man in his 20s dies after tractor and trailer crash near St Austell

UK News
Burglar jailed after stealing £4,000 of copper cabling from BT premises in Porthmadog

CABLE THEFT Burglar jailed after stealing £4,000 of copper cabling from BT premises in Porthmadog

Court News, UK News
Watch Live