Police appeal after woman sexually assaulted at Plymouth cocktail bar

Police have launched an appeal to identify a man they want to speak to following the reported sexual assault of a woman at a cocktail bar in Plymouth.

The incident happened at Barracuda in Quay Road at around midnight on Saturday 11 July.

Devon and Cornwall Police said the woman was walking through the venue while looking at her phone when an unknown man approached her from behind as he made his way towards the exit.

The victim reported that the man then forcefully attempted to kiss her on the lips.

Officers investigating the incident have released an image of a man they would like to identify, as they believe he may have information that could assist their enquiries.

Police are asking anyone who recognises the man or knows his whereabouts to come forward.

Anyone with information should contact Devon and Cornwall Police online or call 101, quoting reference 50260180936.