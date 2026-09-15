Elizabeth line worker died after being punched by ‘angry’ passenger who missed train, court told

An Elizabeth line worker died after allegedly being punched in the face by a passenger who had just missed his train at Ilford station, a court has heard.

Ayodele Jamgbadi, 30, of Kingston Road, Ilford, is accused of murdering 61-year-old Jorge Ortega, who suffered a severe traumatic brain injury and died in hospital two days after the incident on 4 December 2024.

Inner London Crown Court heard on Tuesday that Mr Ortega had been trying to calm Jamgbadi down after he allegedly became angry when he missed an Elizabeth line train heading towards Stratford.

Jamgbadi has been ruled unfit to plead and is currently in hospital. The proceedings are therefore a “trial of issue”, meaning jurors are not being asked to decide whether he is guilty or innocent. Instead, they must determine whether he carried out the alleged act and whether it significantly contributed to Mr Ortega’s death.

Passenger allegedly kicked advertising frame

Opening the case, prosecutor Patrick Dennis told jurors that Jamgbadi arrived at Ilford station at around 8.45pm and CCTV showed him just missing a train.

The court heard he then repeatedly kicked an advertising frame, prompting Mr Ortega and two other members of staff to leave their office and try to calm him down.

Fellow customer experience assistant Mohammed Alim told the court Jamgbadi appeared “a bit angry, a bit disturbed” and asked: “What? Who’s got a problem?”

Mr Dennis told the court that as Mr Ortega moved backwards, Jamgbadi allegedly punched him once in the face with significant force.

The blow allegedly caused Mr Ortega to fall onto the concrete platform and strike his head, leaving him unconscious. The court heard that Jamgbadi then behaved aggressively towards other staff before leaving the station.

Mr Ortega was taken to the Royal London Hospital after reportedly going in and out of consciousness while waiting for an ambulance.

He died two days later from a “severe traumatic brain injury”, with prosecutors alleging the punch caused him to fall and strike his head.

Family remember ‘kindest soul’

Mr Ortega’s family previously described him as “the most loving person, the kindest soul you could have the pleasure of meeting.”

They said he loved cooking and drawing, was highly skilled in art and was devoted to his wife, children and grandchildren.

“Dad is and will always be in our hearts,” the family said.

The trial of issue continues.