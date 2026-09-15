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COMPLETE SHOCK Prison officers ‘shocked’ after being asked to help organise memorial for child killer Donna Marie Brand

Prison officers ‘shocked’ after being asked to help organise memorial for child killer Donna Marie Brand

 

Prison officers were reportedly left uncomfortable after being asked to help facilitate a memorial service for convicted child killer Donna Marie Brand following her death in custody.

Brand, who was serving a life sentence for the murder of 14-year-old Caroline Glachan, died last month at HMP Stirling following an illness.

She had served less than three years in prison after being ordered to spend a minimum of 17 years behind bars following her conviction in 2023.

According to prison sources, more than 20 people, including members of Brand’s family and fellow prisoners, attended a memorial service inside the jail.

Relatives were also reportedly given an opportunity to visit the prison and see the cell where Brand had been held, as well as other facilities available to her.

Staff reportedly uncomfortable with arrangements

Some prison staff are said to have regarded the arrangements as highly unusual given the seriousness of Brand’s crime.

One prison source said: “It is extremely unusual, extraordinary even, for a murderer to receive this level of courtesy when they die in prison.

“Many officers felt it was inappropriate, particularly given the circumstances of the crime and the relatively short time she served.”

The source said such arrangements might be more readily understood for prisoners who had spent many years in custody and developed relationships with staff and other inmates.

Murder remained unsolved for almost 30 years

Brand was convicted alongside Robert O’Brien and Andrew Kelly of murdering Caroline on the banks of the River Leven in Renton, West Dunbartonshire, on 25 August 1996.

A High Court jury found the three guilty in December 2023 following a cold-case investigation into the teenager’s death.

Caroline had been lured to a meeting near a bridge before being punched, kicked and struck with rocks or bricks. She ended up in the river, where she drowned.

The court heard Brand did not physically assault Caroline but was held responsible for her death after leaving the injured teenager in the water rather than seeking help.

Brand was sentenced to life with a minimum term of 17 years. O’Brien was ordered to serve at least 22 years, while Kelly received a minimum term of 18 years.

Brand later challenged her sentence, but her appeal was rejected in 2024. Lord Carloway described Caroline’s murder as an “evil, concerted crime” and ruled that Brand’s punishment was not excessive.

Caroline’s mother: ‘She failed to serve her full time’

Following Brand’s death, Caroline’s mother said her concern was that Brand had not lived long enough to serve the sentence imposed by the court.

She said: “She failed to serve her full time. That bothers me. Other than that, I don’t have feelings for her. She doesn’t live in my head.”

Responding to the reports surrounding the memorial, a Scottish Prison Service spokesperson said: “Every death, whether in prison custody or in our communities, is a tragedy for all those who knew and supported the individual.

“When someone in our care dies, a service will often be held for those who knew and cared for the individual.”

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