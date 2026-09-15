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FATAL DEAL CRASH Driver in his 30s killed in late-night A256 crash near Deal

Driver in his 30s killed in late-night A256 crash near Deal

 

A man in his 30s has died following a late-night Collision on the A256 near Deal.

The crash happened at 10.51pm on Monday 14 September 2026 as a red Vauxhall Insignia was travelling north towards Sandwich.

Kent Police said the car was involved in a collision near the roundabout at the junction of Barville Road and Boys Hill Road in Tilmanstone.

The driver, a man in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin has been informed.

Officers from Kent Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit are investigating the circumstances and are appealing for witnesses.

Police are particularly keen to hear from anyone who was travelling in the area around the time of the collision and may have relevant dashcam footage.

Anyone with information should call 01622 798538 or email [email protected], quoting reference RY/HM/073/26.

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Topics :Collision

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