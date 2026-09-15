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LIFE CHANGING Four arrested after man suffers life-changing injuries in Ashford town centre assault

Four arrested after man suffers life-changing injuries in Ashford town centre assault

 

Four people have now been arrested as detectives investigate a suspected assault which left a man with potentially life-changing injuries in Ashford town centre.

Kent Police confirmed three further arrests were made on Monday 14 September, involving two men aged 18 and 19 and a 32-year-old woman, all from the local area.

The investigation began after officers were called at 5.12am on Sunday 13 September to Lower High Street, close to the water fountain and St Johns Lane alleyway.

Police spoke to a man in his 30s who had suffered injuries.

Later that morning, officers were informed paramedics had attended to the same man after his condition deteriorated.

He was taken to a London hospital, where his injuries are currently believed to be life-changing.

An 18-year-old man had already been arrested on Sunday in connection with the investigation.

All four suspects have now been released on police bail while detectives continue their enquiries.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Kent Police on 01843 222289, quoting reference 13-0497.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

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