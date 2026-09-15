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NEW TOUR Oasis announce huge 2027 tour with UK, Europe, US and Ireland dates

Oasis announce huge 2027 tour with UK, Europe, US and Ireland dates

 

Oasis have announced a major new tour for 2027, including a huge run of UK concerts and four shows at Knebworth.

The Oasis Live ’27 tour is set to begin at Celtic Park in Glasgow in May before Liam and Noel Gallagher head to their home city of Manchester.

Oasis are scheduled to play an extraordinary 11 shows at Manchester’s Etihad Stadium during June.

The band will then take the tour across mainland Europe, with concerts planned in Munich, Barcelona, Amsterdam, Paris and Rome.

US dates will follow in Boston and Las Vegas before Oasis return to Ireland for two concerts at Slane Castle on 4 and 5 September.

The tour is then scheduled to conclude with four huge shows at Knebworth on 11, 12, 18 and 19 September 2027.

No general sale for tickets

Fans hoping to secure tickets will have to register in advance, with Oasis saying there will be no general ticket sale.

Registration will therefore be the only route to purchasing tickets for the newly announced dates.

Registration is open now and is due to close at 4pm BST on Thursday 17 September.

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