Police seize hired Lamborghini after reports of anti-social driving in Bradford

Police have seized a Lamborghini Aventador SVJ after members of the public reported supercars being driven at excessive speeds and revving their engines on roads in Bradford.

Officers from West Yorkshire Police‘s Bradford East Neighbourhood Policing Team responded on the evening of Sunday 13 September 2026 following complaints about several high-performance cars around Planetrees Road and Bowling Back Lane.

Witnesses reported seeing a green Lamborghini and other vehicles revving their engines and being driven at excessive speeds, causing concern and disturbance to residents.

A short time later, officers located a green Lamborghini Aventador SVJ on Planetrees Road.

Following enquiries, police said the vehicle was confirmed as being involved in the reports and was alleged to have been driven in a dangerous and anti-social manner in the area.

Officers seized the Lamborghini under Section 59 of the Police Reform Act 2002.

The occupants were then forced to find alternative transport to a wedding for which the supercar had been hired.

West Yorkshire Police said: “While many owners and hirers of performance vehicles use them responsibly, we will continue to take action where vehicles are used in a manner that causes alarm, distress, or danger to others.”