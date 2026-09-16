A drugs producer has been jailed after police discovered 141 cannabis plants being cultivated across five rooms and three floors of a property in Dover.

Florjan Prengezaj, 40, was arrested after concerns about suspicious activity at an address in Oswald Road were reported to a neighbourhood police officer.

Kent Police attended the property on the evening of Friday 28 August 2026 after large pieces of equipment and glowing lights had reportedly been spotted from outside.

Officers found boarded-up windows and heard excessive noise from ventilation fans, while extreme heat was also detected at the property.

Inside, police discovered high-intensity grow lights, ventilation and extraction equipment and nutrients used for cultivating cannabis.

The operation extended through five rooms over three floors, with officers recovering 141 plants as well as dried cannabis.

Prengezaj, an Albanian national who was at the property when officers arrived, was arrested and subsequently charged with producing a controlled drug.

He pleaded guilty at Folkestone Magistrates’ Court on Monday 31 August and was sentenced to eight months in prison.

Neighbourhood Policing Team Inspector Paul Barrell said: “This case highlights the important role that local policing teams play in tackling crime in our communities.

“Our beat officers work closely with the people they serve, and following concerns raised directly to a neighbourhood officer, we were able to quickly investigate, identify a large-scale cannabis cultivation and bring the culprit before the courts.

“Offences of this nature often fuel the illegal activity of wider criminal networks. We will always strive to prosecute those who would exploit drugs misuse and ensure they are held to account.”