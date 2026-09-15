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CONCERN FOR WELFARE Emergency response shuts road in Swindon town centre

Emergency response shuts road in Swindon town centre

 

A major emergency response is underway in Swindon town centre this afternoon, with police shutting a road while officers deal with an ongoing incident.

Farnsby Street has been closed to traffic between its junctions with Faringdon Road and Commercial Road following the incident shortly after 3pm today, Tuesday 15 September.

Officers remain at the scene and the closure is expected to cause disruption through the town centre while the emergency response continues.

Early information indicates the incident may involve concerns for a person’s welfare in the vicinity of the car park. However, Wiltshire Police has not yet confirmed the nature of the incident or released further details.

Members of the public are being asked to avoid the immediate area and drivers should use alternative routes.

This is a developing incident. Further information will be published as it becomes available.

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