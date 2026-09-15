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TWO DEAD Two men, both 25, die after collapsing during Great North Run

Two men, both 25, die after collapsing during Great North Run

Two 25-year-old men have died after collapsing while taking part in the Great North Run.

The men, both from the North East of England, became unwell during the half marathon between Newcastle and South Shields on Sunday.

Emergency medical teams at the event responded to both incidents, but despite efforts to save them, the two runners died.

The Great Run Company confirmed the deaths and said the causes would be determined in due course.

In a statement, organisers said: “It is with deep sadness, we can confirm the death of two participants at yesterday’s Great North Run.

“Everyone involved in organising the Great North Run extends their heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the two participants.

“We are continuing to support their families during this incredibly difficult time, and our thoughts and sympathies are with all those who loved and knew them.”

No further information about the two men will be released by organisers out of respect for their families.

The Great North Run is one of the world’s largest half marathons, with thousands of runners taking on the 13.1-mile route from Newcastle upon Tyne to South Shields each year.

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